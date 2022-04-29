Man found deceased at Ivanhoe Park Friday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that took place in the early hours of Friday morning.
Officers were called to Ivanhoe Park, near 43rd Street and Park Avenue, for the sound of shots fired at 1:30 a.m.
The officers found a man unresponsive near the shelter house at the park.
EMS arrived and declared the man deceased.
There is no suspect information at this time.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
