Man found deceased at Ivanhoe Park Friday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers were called to Ivanhoe Park, near 43rd Street and Park Avenue, for the sound of shots fired at 1:30 a.m.

The officers found a man unresponsive near the shelter house at the park.

EMS arrived and declared the man deceased.

There is no suspect information at this time.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .