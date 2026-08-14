Man found guilty of shooting ex-girlfriend in May 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury found Rasheed Turner guilty Friday of the May 2025 shooting death of his former girlfriend on her 21st birthday.

Turner was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On May 13, 2025, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers found a wounded Layla Freeman at West 37th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Freeman died at the shooting scene.

Freeman had a temporary protection order against Turner when he killed her, according to a previous KSHB 41 News report.

Turner met with Freeman late that night to pick up a birthday present, and that is when he shot and killed her.

Turner is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

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