Man found murdered Tuesday morning outside car identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department released the name of a man found shot to death on Dec. 10th outside a vehicle.

Officers found Jabrielle Francis, 22, about 2:30 a.m. at East 51st Street and Indiana Avenue.

Francis died at the scene.

No word on what led to the deadly shooting.

No arrests have been made.

