Man found shot to death early Wednesday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, found a 50-year-old man shot to death early Wednesday.
Etienne Mcewan was found unresponsive at about 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gillespie Place.
Mcewan's death was not thought to be suspicious, but after more investigation, detectives found Mcewan had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a KCPD statement.
Detectives arrested a person of interest, but no charges have been filed.
This was the 111th homicide of the year in KCMO, compared with 102 at this time last year.
