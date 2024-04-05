Man found shot to death Friday in a car in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon after Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were sent to East 31st Street and Topping Avenue on a report of gunshots being fired.

Police said the call on gunshots being fired came about 1 p.m.

The victim's name has not been released.

No word on what led to the homicide.

The homicide marks the 36th homicide of the year in KCMO compared to 45 homicides at this time last year.

