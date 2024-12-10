Man found shot to death outside vehicle Tuesday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police found a man shot to death early Tuesday morning outside a car near East 51st Street and Indiana Avenue.

Police found the victim about 2:30 a.m. and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on what led to the deadly gunfire.

The victim's name has not been released.

This was the 137th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

There had been 172 homicides at this time last year in KCMO.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

