Man found shot to death Thursday evening in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers found a man shot to death Thursday evening in the 600 block of South 71st Terrace.

Officers were sent to the scene just after 5 p.m.

No word on what led to the homicide.

The victim's name has not been released.

No suspect description was given.

