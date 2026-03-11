Man found shot to death Tuesday night in a grassy area in east Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were sent on a shooting at 5:45 p.m Tuesday and found a man shot in a grassy area on the city's eastside.

The man's body was found near East 55th Street and Chestnut Avenue, according to a KCPD news release.

He was unresponsive when taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died a short time later.

No information was available on the victim's identity or what led to the fatal shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were on the scene Tuesday night talking with people in the neighborhood and gathering evidence.

This was the 24th homicide of the year in KCMO, the same number as last year on this date.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.