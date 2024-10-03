Man found shot to death Wednesday night on Kansas City, Kan., road

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers found a man shot to death Wednesday night and are working the death as a homicide.

Police got a call just after 7 p.m. about a person on the road near 49th Drive and Dickinson Road.

Officers found a man shot to death.

No other information about what led to the shooting or the victim's name have been released.

