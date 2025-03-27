Man found shot to death Wednesday night outside KCMO convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died in a shooting Wednesday night outside a convenience store in Kansas City's historic Northeast neighborhood.

Police were sent at about 7:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting in the 3700 block of St. John Avenue.

There was a large crowd in the store's parking lot when the officers arrived.

The victim was dead in the parking lot, police said.

Detectives hope surveillance video from the store will help them with their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

