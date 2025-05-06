Man found with gunshot wounds on side of the roadway

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kansas City police are investigating a late night homicide.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to 75th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive on an ambulance route.

Passing drivers saw a person laying in the roadway and called 911.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There's no word on what led to the gunfire or any suspects.

—

