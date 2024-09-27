Man gets 'Hard 50' sentence in Mission murder, must serve 50 years before he's eligible for parole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge sentenced a man Friday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years in the April 2022 murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Deon Eugene Austin, 19, was convicted of first-degree murder in the April 10, 2022, shooting death of Jammaal Blacknoll, Jr.

A teenage girl was wounded in the incident but survived.

Austin was sentenced to 43 months in prison for shooting the girl.

The murder occurred at the Silverwood Apartments, 5100 Foxridge Drive, in Mission.

No information was available on what led to the killing.

Austin was 17 when the murder occurred but stood trial as an adult.

