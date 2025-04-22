Man hanging onto Mercedes-Benz after an argument Monday fell off, got run over as driver fled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument in a Costco parking lot led to a hit-and-run incident that left one man critically injured Monday in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim was hanging onto then fell off a Mercedes-Benz and was run over before the driver fled the scene at 241 E. Linwood Blvd., according to a KCPD news release.

It is unclear what triggered the argument in the parking lot, but police said the victim got into a dispute with the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz and tried to hang onto the car as the driver attempted to leave.

Police said victim suffered critical injuries and is being treated at an area hospital after being run over.

No other information was released about the driver of the Mercedes-Benz.

