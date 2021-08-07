Man in critical condition after shooting at East 36th Street, Woodland Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police responded around 9:10 p.m. to the area of East 36th Street and Woodland Avenue, where the victim was located.
Suspect information was not immediately available.
There is no additional information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
