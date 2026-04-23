Independence police: Man in critical condition after shooting near apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after being shot near an apartment complex in Independence Wednesday evening.

At around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Concord Circle regarding a shooting.

The person who called said that someone had been shot in a parking lot in the area.

Once officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers located a person of interest near the scene, who was taken into custody.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

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