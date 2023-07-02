Watch Now
Man in life-threatening condition after Sunday morning shooting near 113th, Blue Ridge Boulevard

Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 11:33:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 9:35 a.m., officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting near 113th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police initially said one male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, before he was downgraded to life-threatening condition.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

