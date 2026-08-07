Man in prolific burglary ring in Kansas City, Missouri, sentenced Thursday to 8 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another defendant in a series of burglaries of Kansas City, Missouri, businesses found out his punishment Thursday.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Michael Hill to eight years in prison for his part in burglaries that terrorized businesses in the River Market and other KCMO neighborhoods.

According to a court document, Hill’s phone was found to be present at or near nine crime scenes in Kansas City, Missouri. All incidents, the court documents state, occurred early in the morning when the businesses were closed.

The court document also reveals that in several surveillance videos, Hill acts as the lookout for the burglars and is the driver for the criminals.

Burglars hit nine businesses the morning of Nov. 25, 2024.

KSHB 41 Reporter Isabella Ledonne went to the sentencing last month for the alleged ringleader of the criminal gang.

A judge sentenced Idonnas Gavrilys to 17 years in prison.

A court document revealed police found there were at least six people responsible for more than 100 non-residential burglaries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.