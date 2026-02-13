Man in serious condition after shooting in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Raytown late Thursday afternoon, according to the Raytown Police Department.

At about 4:30 p.m., Raytown police were dispatched to the area of Sterling Avenue and 350 Highway for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

