Man in serious condition after shooting near Wyandotte Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.
At around 2:30 a.m. police located a man with injuries from gunfire in the 10000 block of Wyandotte Street.
Police say the man is in serious condition.
This story will be updated as additional information is available.
