Man in town for World Cup charged with felony stealing after trying to take Nintendo Switch 2 consoles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man visiting Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup from Michigan is charged with trying to take two Nintendo Switch 2 consoles from a store in Gladstone, Missouri.

Myles A. Pringle, 23, is charged with a felony in Clay County court for stealing $750 or more. The crime could mean up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to a news release from the Clay County Prosecutor's Office.

"Clay County is a welcoming place, but visitors to our community should know that we will enforce the laws of the State of Missouri and hold offenders accountable," Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson stated in the news release.

Loss prevention employees at the Walmart, located at 7207 North Missouri 1 Highway in Gladstone, alerted a Clay County deputy working off-duty at the store about a theft that just happened, according to a probable cause statement.

Pringle went to the electronics department and gave an employee what appeared to be a delivery application order confirmation for two Nintendo Switch 2 consoles.

A new employee, who thought the order confirmation on the phone was legitimate, got into a secure storage area and gave Pringle the consoles, per the news release.

Pringe tried but failed to use a self-checkout to scan a barcode on his phone, the news release stated.

Even though he failed to complete the transactions, he put the consoles in bags and attempted to leave. Loss prevention staff stopped Pringle near the store's exit.

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