Man injured, airlifted in shooting in Garden City, officials search for suspect

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) took to social media on Wednesday to share information regarding a shooting in Garden City.

According to CCSO, the shooting happened near 7 Highway and 8th Street. Arriving deputies found "a white male victim in his 40's who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest." CCSO said the man was airlifted to a local hospital, and is in critical condition at this time.

Officials shared that a suspect had been identified, but left the scene before CCSO deputies arrived.

Multiple agencies, including the Cass County Tactical Response Team and Crime Scene Response Team, Garden City Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 816-380-5200.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.