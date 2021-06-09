Man injured in Raytown shooting; police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 11200 block of East 71st Terrace just after 12:45 p.m.
They found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to an area hospital where his condition was unknown as of 2:30 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477 to submit a tip anonymously.
