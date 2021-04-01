Man injured in shooting at Manhattan, Kansas, mall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting at a Manhattan, Kansas, mall.

Riley County police responded around 5:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center on a report of shots fired outside the Dillard’s department store.

Officers located a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man who “were involved in an isolated altercation” with the 33-year-old man, according to the Riley County Police Department.

The man was located near Third and Kearney streets, suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to police, and was transported to Ascension Via Christi for treatment.

He was later moved to Stormont Vail in Topeka.

Though police said there have been no arrests, there is no threat to the public.

