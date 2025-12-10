Man killed in homicide after interaction near 31st and Kensington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a man was killed late Tuesday night in a homicide.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Kensington after someone had called 911 asking for help.

When they arrived, they found people in the area that heard a disturbance involving possible gunfire.

Officers found a man unresponsive on the ground next to a home.

He died on the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot after an interaction with an unknown suspect or suspects.

No arrests have been made.

