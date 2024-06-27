Man killed in homicide in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating the city's 13th homicide of the year.

Police say they were called to a shooting in the 4900 block of Steele Road Wednesday evening.

When they arrived, they found a man outside a home who had been shot.

He died on the scene.

Two adults were also transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, not caused by gunfire.

—

