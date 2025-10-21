Man killed in overnight homicide at Kansas City apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating an overnight homicide in the 900 block of Jefferson.

Police were called to the area just after 12:15 a.m. on a reported sound of shots call.

While they were on the way, they learned someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, police say they found an adult man who had been shot just inside an apartment building.

He died on the scene.

Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shots being fired and the victim being struck.

Police are currently canvassing the scene for witnesses, physical evidence and any available surveillance footage.

So far, no suspect has been identified.

