Man killed in overnight homicide east of Pittman Road and East 42nd Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 10300 block of East 42nd Street.

Police say they found a man who had been shot in a parking lot about 10:30 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene and speaking with any potential witnesses.

A suspect has not been identified.

