Man killed in overnight homicide near 24th and Brighton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a man was killed in a homicide near East 24th Street and Brighton Avenue overnight.

Police responded to a shooting call at a home in that area about 12:20 a.m.

When they got there, they found a man who had been shot.

He died on the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the man and the suspect had an interaction inside the home that escalated to shots being fired and the victim being struck.

Police say a person of interest was detained at a separate location for further investigation.

