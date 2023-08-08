Man killed in overnight homicide near 59th and Virginia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 59th and Paseo.

Police were called to the area about 11:40 p.m. on the sound of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the front yard of a home.

The man died at the hospital.

Detectives are canvassing for witnesses and Crime Scene Investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

No suspects have been identified.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.