Man killed in single motorcycle crash on Raytown Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man as killed in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Raytown Road early Monday morning.

Kansas City police were called to Raytown Road just north of E. 66th Street about 12:35 a.m., June 3.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Kevin C. Kirkendoll, 40, was driving a 2009 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle northbound when he lost control and overturned.

He was thrown from the motorcycle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Kirkendoll was wearing a helmet.

