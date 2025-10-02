Man killed in Thursday morning crash in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Miami County left one person.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says just before 10 a.m. Thursday, on a crash near the intersection of W. 231st Street and Waverly Road.

Deputies say the driver of a 2015 Ram 1500 was going east on 231st Street approaching Waverly Road when they failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the passenger side of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz that was heading south on Waverly Road.

The force of the impact sent the Cruze off the roadway and collided with a tree.

The Ram also left the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Cruze was transported to an area hospital, where they died from injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Ram was also hospitalized. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately provided.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.