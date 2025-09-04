Man killed in Wednesday evening shooting in northeast Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening, and Kansas City, Missouri, police say he is the city's latest homicide victim.

Police were sent on a medical nature unknown call and were met by an ambulance crew in an apartment in the 500 block of Bales Avenue.

The investigation revealed the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Homcide detectives and crime scene technicians are on the scene, gathering evidence and looking for possible witnesses.

This was the 109th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri, and the second in the last two days.

15-year-old Isaiah Wilson, a student at Raytown South High School, was found shot to death Tuesday near East 88th Lane and James A. Reed Road.

