Man killed just after midnight near 1st, Holmes streets in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a shooting early Sunday near 1st and Holmes streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to the area on a reported shooting.

The victim was located in a wooded area near an unhoused camp. Medics on the scene confirmed the man had suffered gunshot wounds and bodily trauma.

He died at the scene.

KCPD said while there is no one in custody, there is “no reason to believe there is an immediate risk to the public.”

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.