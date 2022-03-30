Man killed outside Independence gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police are investigating a homicide outside the Minit Mart in the 4200 block of S. Noland Road.

Police say they were called to the area on a shooting about 11 p.m.

Police say they found his body outside the convenience store when they arrived.

Police say the suspect fled northbound on foot.

