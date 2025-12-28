Man killed, several others injured in crash Saturday night on U.S. 36 north of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Savannah, Missouri, man died, and several others were injured in a crash Saturday night on U.S. 36 Highway in northern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 8:54 p.m. Saturday, the 34-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe north on Missouri Highway 33 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 36 Highway.

The Tahoe crashed into an eastbound 2025 Volvo tractor-trailer. The force of the impact sent the Volvo onto its right side.

The Tahoe caught fire following the crash. The driver of the Tahoe was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Two other occupants of the Tahoe, a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital in St. Joseph for treatment of their injuries.

As first responders were investigating the crash, a 21-year-old Cameron, Missouri, man driving a 2009 Toyota Venza crashed into the trailer attached to the Volvo. The driver said his vision was impaired by smoke from the fire in the Tahoe and fog in the area.

The driver sought treatment of his injuries at a hospital in St. Joseph.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.