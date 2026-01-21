Man killed, woman critically injured in RV fire Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in a recreational vehicle at a house in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Fire crews were sent about 4 p.m. to a car fire in the 700 block of Lewis Avenue.

They arrived and found a recreational vehicle burning in a driveway next to the house, according to a KCFD spokesperson.

Firefighters went inside the RV to put out the fire and found a woman in her mid-to-late 50s. The woman was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Other firefighters returned inside the RV and located a second victim, a male in his mid-to-late 50s, in the rear of the RV. The man was pronounced deceased.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Bomb and Arson Unit will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

