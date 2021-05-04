Man pleads guilty for crimes connected to shootout outside Mission elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged with exchanging gunfire with police in March 2019 outside a Mission elementary school has pleaded guilty to three counts connected to the incident.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that Dylan Ruffin has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of firing a gun into a occupied home.

Ruffin, now 28, fired shots toward Highlands Elementary School on March 1, 2019 . The incident prompted the school to go on lockdown right as students were set to be dismissed for the day.

As law enforcement arrived, they eventually fired on Ruffin, striking him in the leg. The officers were not charged in the shooting.

Ruffin remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center. Sentencing is set for July 16.

