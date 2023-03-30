Man pleads guilty to shooting at Overland Park police officers on Christmas Day in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Johnson County Court to shooting at Overland Park police officers on Christmas Day 2020.

Chaz Lawrence, 32, of Olathe, ran from the burglary scene in the 9400 block of Metcalf Avenue after officers set up a perimeter and searched the area.

Lawrence turned and shot at the officers while trying to escape, according to news release from the City of Overland Park after the incident.

The officers shot back, but no one was hit by gunfire, police said.

Lawrence was arrested at a nearby apartment complex.

In addition to pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Lawrence also pleaded guilty to burglary and firearm possession by a felon,.

Lawrence is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

