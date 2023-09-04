Man recovered Sunday from Lake Miola in Paola

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami County, Kansas, authorities responded Sunday to a possible drowning at Lake Miola in Paola.

Around 7 p.m., crews arrived. About an hour later, a 51-year-old man was discovered. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Responding crews included the Paola Police Department, Paola Fire Department, Osawatomie Fire/Water Rescue, Miami County EMS and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

