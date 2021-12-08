Man reportedly impersonating law enforcement in Blue Springs area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is warning of a man impersonating law enforcement and pulling over drivers.

There is one confirmed case, but police believe there have been at least six cases involving the man around Blue Springs, Grain Valley and other surrounding communities over the past six months.

The person was described as a 25-year-old white man who is 5-foot-8 and of medium build with blond hair and a scraggly beard.

The man wears a reflective traffic vest or jacket and drives an SUV or truck with blue lights.

Police say the man pulls over drivers in the dark, making the vehicle hard to describe.

When he pulls over a driver he impersonates a police officer. It was not specified what he says to the victims.

BSPD say the suspect is known and police have spoken with him.

Anyone who believes that they have been a victim of this man should call Detective Lange with BSPD at 816-228-0102 or Public Information Officer Brady at 816-220-2630.

