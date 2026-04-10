Man rescued from flood waters Friday near Pleasant Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First responders successfully rescued a man trapped in flood waters Friday afternoon in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call around 2 p.m. Friday from a man who said his vehicle had been swept up in flood waters in the area of 215th Street and Watts Road near Pleasant Hill.

The man told first responders he was unable to get out.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said a responding deputy located the man downstream and helped him out of the water.

The man was evaluated by paramedics on the scene.

Deputies thanked the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, South Metro Fire Protection District and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their help in the incident.

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