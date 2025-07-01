Man riding e-bike killed early Tuesday in Overland Park crash on Metcalf Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police say a 25-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man died in a crash early Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said Desmond Robinson was operating an e-bike around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on westbound 95th Street.

At Metcalf Avenue, police say Robinson entered the intersection against a red light and collided with a vehicle that was traveling south on Metcalf.

Robinson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say the driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the collision.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

