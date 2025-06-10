Man riding in car that ran red light killed in June 1 crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a man has died after the vehicle he was riding in ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

First responders were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue on a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators say the driver of a Nissan was traveling east on MLK when they failed to stop at the red light at Prospect.

The Nissan struck a northbound Cadillac vehicle.

A rear-seat passenger in the Nissan was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Cecil Henderson.

The investigation is ongoing.

