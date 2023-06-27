Man sentenced for sex trafficking child after 2019 arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release for sex trafficking a child, after his 2019 arrest in Kansas City, Missouri.

In March 2022, Gerald H. Paul-Gibson, 33, pleaded guilty to the sex trafficking of a child. He "recruited, transported and advertised a 15-year-old victim for prostitution," according to the U.S. Department of Justice - Western District of Missouri.

The U.S. DOJ said he also knew or disregarded the fact that the victim was under the age of 18.

On April 24, 2019, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department arrested the 15-year-old victim for soliciting prostitution during a human trafficking sting at a hotel in Kansas City.

The girl told police she was a minor and identified herself using her high school email address.

She told law enforcement Paul-Gibson brought her to Kansas City from Milwaukee, who posted advertisements on the internet and brought her to the hotel "for the appointment with an undercover police officer."

Paul-Gibson was parked outside of the hotel and was arrested.

Investigators searched Paul-Gibson's cellphone and found text messages confirming he recruited women for prostitution and referred to himself as a pimp.

The FBI and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department investigated the case.

