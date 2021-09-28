Man sentenced in crash that killed Baker University employee

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Paola man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after a crash that killed a Baker University employee last year.
Tayler Livingston, 27, was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Deeva Sharma of Leawood, the Douglas County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
The crash occurred Feb. 24, 2020 on Kansas 33 about 6 miles east of Baldwin City. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Livingston was trying to pass another car when he hit Sharma's vehicle.
Livingston was not injured. A blood test found Livingston was intoxicated at the time, the district attorney's office said.
Sharma was an admissions counselor at Baker University, the Lawrence Journal World reported.
