Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in fentanyl death of 16-year-old boy in 2024 in Harrisonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old boy in 2024 in Harrisonville was sentenced Thursday, March 5, to 10 years in prison.

Jayden House, 24, of Harrisonville, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Harrisonville police and fire crews were sent on Nov. 8, 2024, to a residence on a medical emergency, according to a Facebook post from the Harrisonville Police Department.

The victim, Chase Smith, died a short time later at a hospital from a fentanyl overdose.

"The loss of such a young life, one that can never be replaced, is deeply heartbreaking," a Facebook post from the Harrisonville Police Department states. "Our hearts go out to Chase’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. While nothing can undo this tragedy, we hope this outcome offers some measure of accountability and support to his loved ones and to the entire community as they continue to grieve and remember him."

—

