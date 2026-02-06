Man sentenced to 12 years in prison after running over Kansas City, Missouri, police officer with ATV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convicted felon who ran over a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer with an ATV in April 2025 in downtown KCMO was sentenced this week to 12 years in prison.

Kendall Coleman pleaded guilty in Jackson County Court and was sentenced to seven years for second-degree assault and 12 years for aggravated fleeing.

The charges were run concurrently, meaning Coleman will serve 12 years in prison.

The incident happened at 6:55 p.m. on April 12, 2025, when officers stopped a group of ATV's and motorcycles at Truman Road and Main Street.

An officer tried to remove Coleman from a black and lime green Yamaha Raptor to arrest him. Coleman put the ATV in reverse and hit the officer, who fell onto the street, according to a court document.

Coleman continued to drive the ATV in reverse and ran over the officer's leg.

The officer tried to stand, but while he made it into a crouched position, Coleman lifted the front end of the ATV into a wheelie and hit the officer in the face.

The force of the blow from the ATV sent the officer back to the ground, where his head slammed into the pavement, according to the court document.

Coleman continued to drive the ATV forward with the front tires in the air and dropped the front tires on the officer.

He ran over the officer with all four wheels and sped away from the scene.

Less than an hour later, KCMO police officers were sent to a liquor store on Southwest Boulevard, where Coleman had stopped.

Coleman saw the officers and drove off. He drove in the path of oncoming traffic, eventually getting onto Interstate 35 and going north in the southbound lanes, the court document states.

A phone tip to detectives two days after the officer was run over identified Coleman as the driver of the ATV.

More video of Coleman riding in an ATV in Penn Valley Park and making a purchase at a liquor store was found.

Coleman had his facemask down in the liquor store, and detectives were able to identify Coleman.

Before running over the Kansas City, Missouri, police officer, Coleman had already been found guilty of drug crimes and unlawful use of a weapon.

