Man sentenced to 34 years in prison for 2019 quadruple killing in KCK bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man will spend more than 30 years in prison for his guilty pleas in a 2019 mass killing in a Kansas City, Kansas, bar.

Javier Alatorre, 28, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree murder in Wyandotte County District Court in December 2023.

The killings happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2019, inside the Tequila KC Bar, 1013 Central Ave.

At the time, KCK police said detectives did not think the shootings were random.

KSHB 41 reported in 2019 Alatorre and another man, Hugo Villanueva-Morales, walked into the bar and opened fire.

About 40 people were inside the bar when the shooting began.

The four victims killed by gunfire were Alfredo Calderon, 29, Eba Meza-Aguirre, 29, Francisco Anaya-Garcia, 34, and Martin Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 58.

A woman related to Calderon said she believed another of the victims pushed her out of the way when the shooting began.

Villanueva-Morales is set for trial on Sept. 9 in Wyandotte County District Court.

