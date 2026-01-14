Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife in 2022

Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of his wife in 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office says Miguel Flores was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years.

The sentence follows his conviction of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Loren Flores, on Nov. 21, 2022.

She was shot in a home in the 1600 block of South 52nd Terrace.

According to police, the pair were married at the time, but in the process of getting a divorce.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us