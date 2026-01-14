Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of his wife in 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office says Miguel Flores was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years.

The sentence follows his conviction of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Loren Flores, on Nov. 21, 2022.

She was shot in a home in the 1600 block of South 52nd Terrace.

According to police, the pair were married at the time, but in the process of getting a divorce.

