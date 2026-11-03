Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole in 2021 Olathe capital murder case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County District Court Judge sentenced a man Tuesday to life in prison without the chance of parole for a 2021 capital murder case in Olathe, according to a news release from the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

A jury found Axel Arellanes Vara guilty last month of capital murder.

Olathe police were sent about 1:25 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2021, to the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive to check on a sound of gunshots call.

They found 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose Arellano-Rascon, shot to death in a pickup truck. Both victims were from Tonganoxie, Kansas.

Two other men were charged in the killings, Salvador Garcia-Zarate, 39 and Enrique Cereceda-Soto, 40.

Garcia-Zarate was sentenced in 2025 after a plea deal to 165 months consecutively on two counts of second-degree murder

Cereceda-Soto’s charge was amended to premeditated first-degree murder, according to an earlier KSHB 41 News report.

He was sentenced in 2024 to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years.

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